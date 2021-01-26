NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.71. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 74,120 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Get NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) alerts:

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.0295775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.