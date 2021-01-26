NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.55. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 200,670 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

