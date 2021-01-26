Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Down 4.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

