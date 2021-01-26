Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,586 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

