Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

