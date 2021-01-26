Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 541,755 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 503.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,755 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

