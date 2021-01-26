Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

