Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $149.91 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,596 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $149,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average is $203.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

