Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.35 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $328.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.42. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

