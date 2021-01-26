Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

