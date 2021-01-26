Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.79 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

