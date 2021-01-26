Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

NYSE SO opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

