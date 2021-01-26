Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 535,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,569,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

