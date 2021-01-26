Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

