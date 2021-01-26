Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $66,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.