Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $537.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

