Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,113 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.