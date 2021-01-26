Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $121,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $546.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.72. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

