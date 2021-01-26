Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.225-7.225 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

