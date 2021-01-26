Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.225-7.225 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $47.10.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
