Node Runners (NDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $877,006.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 132.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Node Runners token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.24 or 0.00193635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 137% higher against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $877,006.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00129372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00279176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00036580 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

Buying and Selling Node Runners

Node Runners can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

