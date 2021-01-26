NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

