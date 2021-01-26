Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $184,243.31

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $184,243.31 and $281.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00152428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,425,675 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

