Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $8,047.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

