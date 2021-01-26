Noku One Day Volume Reaches $7,727.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $7,727.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

