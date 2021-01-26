NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $2,279.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008195 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,848,543 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

