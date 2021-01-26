Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.58

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.58 and last traded at C$57.90, with a volume of 82678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$966.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 4.8375403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

