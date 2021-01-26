Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $636,142.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00010392 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $636,142.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,708 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

Nord Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.