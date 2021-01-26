Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.