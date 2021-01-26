NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (NOEJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR: NOEJ):

1/25/2021 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOEJ stock traded down €2.08 ($2.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.62 ($46.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.29. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

