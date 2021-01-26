North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.09

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $10.08. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 64,475 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $306.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,588 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

