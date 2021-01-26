Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northam Platinum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Northam Platinum alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.