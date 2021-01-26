Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOG. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

