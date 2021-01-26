Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.