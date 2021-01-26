Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.