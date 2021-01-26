Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 5.26% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,115. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.