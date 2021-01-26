Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Unilever by 10.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,237. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

