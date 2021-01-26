Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,219. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -281.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

