NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading 7.6% Higher

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 6,386,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,198,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

