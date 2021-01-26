Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 771,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,707. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

