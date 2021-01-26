Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

