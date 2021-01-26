Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) vs. China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) Financial Contrast

China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Medicine and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than China Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of China Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

China Medicine has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Medicine and Nu Skin Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.22 $173.55 million $3.10 18.74

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares China Medicine and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Medicine N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.54% 19.18% 8.87%

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats China Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

