Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $138,573.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

