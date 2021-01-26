NULS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.07 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $30.96 million and $25.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00130205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036584 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

