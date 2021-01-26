NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,676. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

