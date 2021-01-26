Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Trading Up 0.9%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.70. 21,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 27,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 682,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

