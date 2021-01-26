Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.18. 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

