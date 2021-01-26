Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Trading Down 1.6%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 6,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.
