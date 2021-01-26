Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Trading Down 1.6%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 6,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

