NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.72. 108,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.72. The firm has a market cap of $333.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

