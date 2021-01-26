NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.75. 115,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.72. The stock has a market cap of $333.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.