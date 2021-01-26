NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.18 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. NXM has a market capitalization of $266.20 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $43.35 or 0.00137261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00284195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036804 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,711,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,140,790 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.